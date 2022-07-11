Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This company which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.55%, compared with the industry average of 7.80%.

Phillips 66 PSX: This refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals company which in its current form, came into existence following the 2012 spin-off of ConocoPhillips' downstream business into a separate, independent, and publicly-traded entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%.

Suncor Energy SU: This Canadian premier integrated energy company with operations including oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22.7 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%.

