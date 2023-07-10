Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR: This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

Owens Corning OC: This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Owens Corning Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.