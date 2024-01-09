Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

RBB Bancorp RBB: This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This metallurgical coal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

