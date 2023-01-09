Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Conagra Brands CAG: This leading branded food company of North America which offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands Price and Consensus

Conagra Brands price-consensus-chart | Conagra Brands Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Conagra Brands Dividend Yield (TTM)

Conagra Brands dividend-yield-ttm | Conagra Brands Quote

Southern Copper SCCO: This company which is engaged in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper Corporation Price and Consensus

Southern Copper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Southern Copper Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southern Copper Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Southern Copper Corporation Quote

Campbell Soup CPB: This company which is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company dividend-yield-ttm | Campbell Soup Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.