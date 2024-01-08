Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S AMKBY: This transport and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 22%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV: This bank holding company for Synovus Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

