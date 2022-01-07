Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

City Office REIT CIO: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.18%.

MidWestOne Financial Group MOFG: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

