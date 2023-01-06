Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

ASE Technology ASX: This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP: This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.5% over the last 60 days.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus

CocaCola Europacific Partners price-consensus-chart | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Dividend Yield (TTM)

CocaCola Europacific Partners dividend-yield-ttm | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote

Bae Systems BAESY: This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Bae Systems PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

