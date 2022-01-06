Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

NextEra Energy Partners NEP: This growth-oriented limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Equitable Holdings EQH: This financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

