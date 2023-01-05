Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

SSE SSEZY: This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.30% over the last 60 days.

SSE PLC Price and Consensus

SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

SSE PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

SSE PLC dividend-yield-ttm | SSE PLC Quote

SAP SAP: This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.

SAP SE Price and Consensus

SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

SAP SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

SAP SE dividend-yield-ttm | SAP SE Quote

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Liberty Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SSE PLC (SSEZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.