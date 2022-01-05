Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Tenaris TS: This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

