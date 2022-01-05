Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nutrien Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

Tenaris TS: This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.