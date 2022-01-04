Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL: This company that engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.83%.

Sibanye Gold Limited SBSW: This precious metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

SFL SFL: This company that owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.6%.

