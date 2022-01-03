Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This diversified global engineering and technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

Global Industrial Company GIC: This provider of industrial products principally in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.8%.

