Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This financial products and services company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

