Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

City Office REIT CIO: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%.

