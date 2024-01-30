Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Schneider Electric S.E. SBGSY: This energy management and industrial automation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

