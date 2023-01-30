Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Woori Bank WF: This Seoul, South Korea-based commercial banking services company that offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Woori Bank Price and Consensus

Woori Bank price-consensus-chart | Woori Bank Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.

Woori Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Woori Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Woori Bank Quote

PLDT PHI: This company that provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

Orix Corp Ads IX: This company which is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Orix Corp Ads Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orix Corp Ads dividend-yield-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.