Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. SASR: This bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bankhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Credicorp Ltd. BAP: This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

