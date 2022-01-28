Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

KeyCorp KEY: This company that provides a wide range of products and services, such as commercial and retail banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance as well as investment banking products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%.

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
 


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular