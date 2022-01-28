Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

KeyCorp KEY: This company that provides a wide range of products and services, such as commercial and retail banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance as well as investment banking products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

KeyCorp price-consensus-chart | KeyCorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%.

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

KeyCorp dividend-yield-ttm | KeyCorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.