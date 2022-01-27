Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B. Corporation Price and Consensus

F.N.B. Corporation price-consensus-chart | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%.

F.N.B. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

F.N.B. Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This California State chartered bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price and Consensus

Bank of Marin Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Marin Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote

Zions Bancorporation ZION: This diversified financial service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.