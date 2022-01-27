Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This California State chartered bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

Zions Bancorporation ZION: This diversified financial service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

