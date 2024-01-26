Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This truck manufacturer companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.ISNPY: This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.