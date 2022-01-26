Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.46%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.

