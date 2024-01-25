Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS: This defense and intelligence solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This precious metals distributor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

