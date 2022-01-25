Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp IN price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Horizon Bancorp IN Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp IN dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote

Preferred Bank PFBC: This one of the largest independent commercial banks in California has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank Price and Consensus

Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%.

Preferred Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Bank Quote

