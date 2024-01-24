Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Owens Corning OC: This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Owens Corning Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC: This telecommunications solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ericsson Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ericsson dividend-yield-ttm | Ericsson Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.