Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23:

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO: This starch-based products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

