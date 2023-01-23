Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

