Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This starch-based products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

