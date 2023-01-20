Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH: This hotel franchisor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price and Consensus

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts price-consensus-chart | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts dividend-yield-ttm | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.