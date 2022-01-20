Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Gerdau GGB: This largest long steel producer in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 90 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.52%.

Moelis & Company MC: This global investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 90 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 0.46%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.