Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR: This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
Campbell Soup Company CPB: This food and beverage products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
