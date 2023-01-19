Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR: This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

Axa Sa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Axa Sa dividend-yield-ttm | Axa Sa Quote

Campbell Soup Company CPB: This food and beverage products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company dividend-yield-ttm | Campbell Soup Company Quote

