Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Ready Capital Corp RC: This publicly-traded mortgage REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.84%, compared with the industry average of 7.82%.

Lumen Technologies LUMN: This leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.07%, compared with the industry average of 4.06%.

