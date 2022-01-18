Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Webster Financial WBS: This company that provides business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust and investment services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.12%.

