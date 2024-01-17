Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

TC Energy TRP: This premier energy infrastructure provider which, is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Koninklijke Philips PHG: This health technology company which, provides diagnosis & treatment Businesses, connected care businesses, and personal health businesses segments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Spectrum Brands SPB: This global consumer products company which offers a portfolio of leading brands in several product categories, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

