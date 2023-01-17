Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.2%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This general trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR: This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.