Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Bridge Investment Group BRDG: This vertically integrated real estate investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.88%.

Ford Motor F: This company that manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

