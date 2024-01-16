Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM: This investment management firm which, is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

