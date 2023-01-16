Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 16% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC CCEP: This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

