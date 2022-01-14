Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Spectrum Brands SPB: This global consumer products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.64%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Albertsons Companies ACI: This company that provides retail food products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Anglo American NGLOY: This mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

