Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM: This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.73%.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.47%.

Volkswagen VWAGY: This company which is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

