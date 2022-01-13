Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.46%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
