Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme ESLOY: This optical solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

