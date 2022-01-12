Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.14%, compared with the industry average of 4.06%.

Analog Devices ADI: This original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

AllianceBernstein AB: This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.

