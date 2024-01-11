Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This South American beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG: This health technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

