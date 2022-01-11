Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Potlatch PCH: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Potlatch Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Potlatch Corporation Price and Consensus

Potlatch Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potlatch Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%.

Potlatch Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Potlatch Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Potlatch Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Potlatch Corporation Quote

Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

 

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Federated Hermes FHI: This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Potlatch Corporation (PCH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular