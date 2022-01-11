Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Potlatch PCH: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Potlatch Corporation Price and Consensus

Potlatch Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potlatch Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%.

Potlatch Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Potlatch Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Potlatch Corporation Quote

Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Federated Hermes FHI: This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.