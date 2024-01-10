Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Shiseido Company, Limited SSDOY: This cosmetics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

