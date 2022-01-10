Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

AFC Gamma AFCG: This commercial real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.95%, compared with the industry average of 7.90%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.32%, compared with the industry average of 1.20%.

Bridge Investment Group BRDG: This vertically integrated real estate investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%.

