Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9:

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

