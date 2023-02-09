Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Sun Life Financial SLF: This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.09%.

SnapOn SNA: This company which is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centres, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industrial users, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.19%.

