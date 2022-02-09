Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

City Office REIT CIO: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 3.16%.

Webster Financial WBS: This holding company for Webster Bank, National Association. Founded in 1935 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This California State chartered bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.