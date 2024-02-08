Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO: This solid-state storage solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This golf company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

